Three ex-OpenAI staffers, Tomek Korbak, Mikita Balesni, and Jasmine Wang, have called out the risks of not keeping a close eye on how advanced AI models like GPT-6 Astra "thinking."

In a letter, they say these AIs can sometimes hide their reasoning, making it tough for humans to know what's really going on.

They worry that if we don't improve monitoring, future AIs could make decisions that don't match up with human values.