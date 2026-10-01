Three Indian startups launch experiments on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Three Indian startups, Dhruva Space, SatLeo Labs, and TakeMe2Space, just sent their latest tech experiments into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The launch happened from California at 11:48pm IST and included about 130 payloads, marking a big moment for India's growing private space scene.
TAPAS-1 and NVIDIA-powered MOI-1A launched
Dhruva Space's LEAP-2 mission carried SatLeo Labs's TAPAS-1, a roughly 3-kg CubeSat-category thermal payload using infrared to track land temperatures and environmental changes.
TakeMe2Space put up MOI-1A, which the company describes as India's first orbital computing satellite powered by NVIDIA technology.
Even after losing its earlier satellite in January, these teams are pushing forward, showing just how determined India's young space innovators really are.