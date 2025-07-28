Next Article
Three-minute MRI scans to replace mammograms in breast cancer study
A new UK study is testing whether super-quick MRI scans can spot breast cancer better than standard mammograms.
Starting in late July, around 1,000 women aged 50-52 from places like Cheltenham, Swindon, and Truro will get these three-minute MRIs, which are designed to catch cancers that regular scans might miss—especially in women with average breast density.
Diana Dalgliesh's story highlights the importance of early cancer detection
Study lead Dr. Lyn Jones says this could help save lives by finding cancer sooner.
One participant, Diana Dalgliesh, lost her sister Alison to breast cancer after it was missed by a mammogram; she hopes the new approach means more people get diagnosed in time.
The project is backed by £1.36 million in funding, making it a big step forward for breast cancer research.