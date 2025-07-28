Three-minute MRI scans to replace mammograms in breast cancer study

Diana Dalgliesh's story highlights the importance of early cancer detection

Study lead Dr. Lyn Jones says this could help save lives by finding cancer sooner.

One participant, Diana Dalgliesh, lost her sister Alison to breast cancer after it was missed by a mammogram; she hopes the new approach means more people get diagnosed in time.

The project is backed by £1.36 million in funding, making it a big step forward for breast cancer research.