NASA, ISRO's NISAR satellite to study Earth: All you need
NASA and ISRO are joining forces to launch the NISAR satellite on July 30, 2025, from Sriharikota.
Weighing in at over two tons, NISAR will ride on the GSLV-F16 rocket and packs cutting-edge radar tech from both agencies.
NISAR will help track natural resources, manage climate challenges
NISAR uses dual-frequency radar (NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band) to snap super-detailed images of Earth—even at night or through clouds.
Orbiting 740km above us, it'll help spot things like landslides and support disaster response worldwide.
As ISRO Chairman V Narayanan put it, this mission is set to boost how we track natural resources and manage climate challenges for everyone.