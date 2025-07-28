NASA, ISRO's NISAR satellite to study Earth: All you need

NISAR will help track natural resources, manage climate challenges

NISAR uses dual-frequency radar (NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band) to snap super-detailed images of Earth—even at night or through clouds.

Orbiting 740km above us, it'll help spot things like landslides and support disaster response worldwide.

As ISRO Chairman V Narayanan put it, this mission is set to boost how we track natural resources and manage climate challenges for everyone.