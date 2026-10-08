Three researchers win 2026 Nobel for optogenetics, promising epilepsy treatments
Big news in science: three researchers were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics, a technology that uses light to control brain cells.
Why does this matter? Because it could help people with epilepsy who don't respond to regular meds.
As Dr. Manjari Tripathi, head of neurology at AIIMS, put it, this approach gives real hope when other treatments fall short.
Optogenetics shows promise, delivery challenges remain
Optogenetics lets scientists target overactive brain cells with incredible precision, using special proteins that react to light.
This could mean better ways to stop seizures and might even help treat depression or Parkinson's someday.
Right now, it's being tested in clinical trials for some eye diseases, and being explored for refractory epilepsy.
There are still hurdles, like figuring out how to get the proteins and light exactly where they're needed, but if those get solved, this technology could seriously change how we treat brain disorders.