Three researchers win 2026 Nobel for optogenetics, promising epilepsy treatments

Big news in science: three researchers were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics, a technology that uses light to control brain cells.

Why does this matter? Because it could help people with epilepsy who don't respond to regular meds.

As Dr. Manjari Tripathi, head of neurology at AIIMS, put it, this approach gives real hope when other treatments fall short.