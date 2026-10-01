Thwaites Glacier may raise sea level 1.2-inch by 2100
Technology
A new study says Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier," might push global sea levels up by 1.2-inch (30mm) by 2100, which is double what scientists previously expected.
Warm ocean water and tides are sneaking underneath the glacier, speeding up its melt and increasing its vulnerability to further deterioration.
Researchers: Coastal communities already feeling impacts
Researchers warn this isn't just a future problem—coastal communities are already feeling the impact.
As lead author Eric Rignot put it, "The consequences of these changes are already being felt in coastal communities around the world."
The Thwaites Glacier is about the size of Florida, so its rapid retreat is a big deal for anyone living near the coast or worried about climate change.