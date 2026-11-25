Anderson explained that Tidal's decision comes as 96% of all AI-generated songs get no plays at all.

He added, "We are the first DSP to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit."

The move follows an earlier policy where Tidal demonetized fully AI-generated tracks and labeled them as either AI-generated or AI-assisted.

However, Anderson said this policy wasn't enough to deal with the influx of such tracks on the platform.