Tidal bans AI-generated music, 29M songs to be removed
What's the story
Tidal, a leading music streaming service, has announced its decision to remove all wholly AI-generated tracks from its platform. The move will see the removal of around 29 million tracks starting December 9. Robert Anderson, the platform lead at Tidal, said in a post on X that the decision would see between 80,000 and 85,000 songs rejected daily.
Policy change
'96% of AI-generated songs get no plays'
Anderson explained that Tidal's decision comes as 96% of all AI-generated songs get no plays at all.
He added, "We are the first DSP to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit."
The move follows an earlier policy where Tidal demonetized fully AI-generated tracks and labeled them as either AI-generated or AI-assisted.
However, Anderson said this policy wasn't enough to deal with the influx of such tracks on the platform.
Influx impact
Anderson on AI tracks' stats on Tidal
In the last 90 days, 43% of all tracks uploaded to Tidal were flagged as AI-generated.
Despite the massive influx, Anderson said that 96% of these songs have not been played at all in the last three months.
He added that this situation is different from others where artists need time to build their fanbases.
Policy details
What's the new policy?
Tidal's new policy only applies to tracks generated solely by AI tools, not those partially produced with AI.
The company will use AI detection technology from Ircam Amplify, a firm associated with the French music institute IRCAM.
This approach is unique in the industry as most other streaming platforms are labeling but not removing these songs entirely from their platforms.