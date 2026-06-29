TIDAL to stop royalties for 100% AI songs July 15
Technology
TIDAL is making a big move: starting July 15, fully AI-generated songs will not earn money on the platform.
If a track is 100% made by AI, it will get an "AI" badge and will not be eligible for royalties or direct sales.
TIDAL will remove AI impersonations
TIDAL says this change is about protecting real artists and keeping music authentic. They will use automated tools to spot and remove AI tracks that impersonate musicians.
EVP Tony Gervino shared that listeners wanted more genuine creativity, so this policy aims to help artists connect with fans in a more meaningful way.
TIDAL also calls the policy a "living document," so expect updates as AI music evolves.