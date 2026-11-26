Predicting floods in coastal areas could become easier soon
What's the story
A new study has revealed that tidal height can change by as much as a meter along a single beach. This finding is crucial for flood predictions and assessing areas most at risk from storm surges. The research was conducted by scientists from Technische Universitat Munchen and the University of Oxford, who used satellite images to measure tidal height variations across Pacific Ocean shorelines over 40 years.
Research findings
Methodology and findings of the study
The researchers employed satellite images of shorelines, using the beach as a large ruler to measure tidal height every 100 meters.
They found significant differences in tidal height across Pacific Ocean shorelines, with New Zealand's South Taranaki Bight showing a difference of nearly one meter over its 90km stretch.
The study, published in Nature Communications: Earth and Environment, highlighted how tides can vary greatly over short distances.
Forecast improvement
Implications for flood predictions and localized forecasts
The study's findings suggest that these tidal variations could be the difference between one area being safe and another flooding during the same storm.
This new method of measuring tides could help to provide more localized tide and flood forecasts, especially in regions where tide gages are few and far between.
The innovative approach could make flood predictions more accurate by taking into account local tidal height variations.