TikTok introduces voice comments and polls in latest update
What's the story
TikTok is giving its comment sections a major overhaul. The social media giant announced the introduction of new features such as voice comments, comment polls, photo carousel comments, and Live Photo comments. The move is in line with TikTok's strategy to borrow elements from messaging apps and boost user engagement on its platform.
Feature introduction
How to leave a voice comment
The voice comment feature will let users post and listen to audio messages directly under any video.
To leave a voice comment, users have to tap on the microphone icon in the comment box and record a message of up to one minute.
Once posted, anyone can tap on it to listen.
The feature is rolling out globally over the next month for users aged 18 and older.
Information
Moderation of voice comments
A TikTok spokesperson has said that voice comments will be moderated according to the same Community Guidelines as other content on the platform. The company employs a mix of human and automated detection tools, including speech-to-text transcription, to identify and remove policy-violating content.
Enhanced engagement
Polls and photo comments in comments
Creators can now add a poll when commenting on their own videos, a feature that was previously limited but is now available globally.
The polls can be used for various purposes such as voting on future video ideas or deciding what to cook.
TikTok has also expanded the photo comment feature, allowing users to add up to nine photos in a single comment instead of one at a time.
New feature
Live Photo comments are here
Along with this, TikTok has also introduced Live Photo comments. The feature gives a "brief burst of motion" that lets others see a quick preview of the moment before viewing the full image.
While Live Photo comments are available globally, photo carousel comments are being rolled out globally over the next month.
These additions mark a significant shift in how users interact on TikTok, making comment sections more engaging and dynamic spaces for conversation.