TikTok launches Campus Hub for college students verified through UNiDAYS

Group chats and personalized student feed

With Campus Hub, up to 300 verified students from the same college can jump into group chats for classes or clubs: think of it as an alternative to Discord or Messenger.

You'll also get a personalized feed showing posts from fellow students and campus updates, so you can stay in the loop whether you're on campus or remote.

TikTok says it wants to make student life feel more connected, and it's not alone; Instagram recently launched similar features too.