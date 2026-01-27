TikTok outage hits US after snowstorm—here's what happened

Shortly after TikTok announced its big US spin-off, the app ran into major issues: logins failed, videos wouldn't upload, and feeds went haywire. Over 35,000 users complained amid a winter storm and regional power outages, and the TikTok USDS Joint Venture said the disruptions were linked to a power outage at a US data center.

What actually broke? A huge winter storm caused power outages across the country, and that coincided with a power outage at a US data center partner that affected TikTok.

This didn't just mess up TikTok—it even affected CapCut.

The company jumped on social media to say they were working hard to get things back up.

Creators felt it—but your data is safe While creators saw weird glitches with views and earnings displays, TikTok reassured users that data and engagement information were safe.

They apologized for the mess and promised fixes soon.