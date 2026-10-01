TikTok rolls out AI shopping assistant and 1-click checkout
Technology
TikTok is rolling out an AI shopping assistant that helps you find product details, check sizes, and see what's in stock, all without leaving the app.
Plus, there's now a one-click checkout feature so you can buy straight from your For You feed with one click.
TikTok added $81B to US economy
To make this happen, TikTok teamed up with Shopify, Stripe, Salesforce, and Shoplazza.
The platform has already influenced what millions of Americans buy and added $81 billion to the US economy.
With these new features, TikTok is doubling down on making shopping seamless, keeping users hooked right inside the app.