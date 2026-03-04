TikTok says encryption could harm kids, won't encrypt DMs

Most other big messaging apps—like WhatsApp, Signal, and Apple Messages—already use end-to-end encryption by default, so only the sender and receiver can read chats. TikTok claims its approach is safer for teens, but not everyone's convinced.

TikTok has ramped up data collection

TikTok has also rolled out updates that let it collect your precise location (unless users disable device location services for the app via device settings; TikTok says an in-app opt-out is coming), ramp up ad targeting off the app, and even access sensitive info like health data.

With more than a billion users worldwide, these moves have sparked fresh worries about how much privacy you really have on the platform.