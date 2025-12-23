LOADING...
You can now buy digital gift cards on TikTok
The move is aimed at boosting holiday sales

By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 23, 2025
12:15 pm
What's the story

TikTok Shop has launched a new feature allowing users to buy digital gift cards. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the e-commerce market, especially during the holiday season. The new offering directly takes on established players like Amazon and eBay, both of which already offer gift card options.

Personalization options

Customizable gift cards for various occasions

The digital gift cards can be loaded with amounts ranging from $10 to $500. What makes these cards unique is the option to customize them with a range of animated designs for different occasions like birthdays, weddings, and thank you notes. The gift cards are delivered via email and once redeemed, their value is immediately added to the recipient's TikTok Balance.

Upcoming features

Future enhancements and current limitations

TikTok plans to introduce more personalization options for its gift cards. By early 2026, users will be able to add video messages to their digital cards. The company also teased an "interactive unboxing that captures their reaction in real-time," but didn't provide further details. Currently, the gift cards can only be purchased by US-based users who have a TikTok account.

Sales performance

TikTok Shop's sales surge and future uncertainty

The launch of digital gift cards comes after a major achievement for TikTok Shop, which saw over $500 million in sales during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. However, despite this success, the future of TikTok Shop remains uncertain as its US operations are up for sale to an American investor group.