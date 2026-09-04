TikTok updates comments with 60-second voice notes polls and carousels
TikTok is giving its comment section a serious glow-up, with polls already available globally, live photos already out globally, and new features rolling out over the next month.
Soon, users 18 and older will be able to leave 60-second voice notes, vote in polls via the poll icon in the comment box when creators comment on their own video, and share up to nine photos in a single comment.
More than 1.7 billion comments are posted on TikTok every day, according to the company.
These updates are all about making conversations even more creative and interactive.
Creators can add polls in comments
If you're 18 or older, get ready to reply with your own audio takes by tapping the mic icon; no typing needed.
Creators can now add polls via the poll icon in the comment box when they comment on their own video (with up to five options), letting everyone weigh in instantly.
And for those who love visuals, photo comments are getting an upgrade: live photos are already here worldwide, and photo carousels (up to nine images) land next month.
All these changes aim to make TikTok's comment sections more fun and expressive than ever.