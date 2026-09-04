TikTok updates comments with 60-second voice notes polls and carousels

TikTok is giving its comment section a serious glow-up, with polls already available globally, live photos already out globally, and new features rolling out over the next month.

Soon, users 18 and older will be able to leave 60-second voice notes, vote in polls via the poll icon in the comment box when creators comment on their own video, and share up to nine photos in a single comment.

More than 1.7 billion comments are posted on TikTok every day, according to the company.

These updates are all about making conversations even more creative and interactive.