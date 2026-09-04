Tim Andrews lived 9 months with genetically modified pig kidney
Technology
A 66-year-old man with severe kidney failure just lived nine months with a genetically modified pig kidney (no dialysis needed).
Surgeons at Mass General Brigham pulled off this world first in January 2025, giving Tim Andrews a shot when his odds of getting a human kidney were just 9% over five years.
Wilma kidney bridged patient to transplant
The pig kidney, the kidney from Wilma, was tweaked to dodge immune rejection and viruses.
After working for 271 days (the longest period ever recorded), Tim safely received a human kidney with no complications.
Researchers call this a huge step toward solving organ shortages and see it as a possible "bridge" for patients stuck on long waiting lists.
Further clinical trials such as the one Andrews participated in will be needed.