Time creates text only pages and ads for AI bots
Time magazine is switching things up by creating ads designed specifically for AI bots, since bots now visit their site more than humans do.
In July 2026, they started rolling out simple, text-only pages so AI systems can easily ingest the info.
These FAQ-style sponsored ads with brand messages meant to influence what AI chatbots say were created alongside the new pages and labeled as "sponsored content."
Generative Engine Optimization targets AI answers
This move, called "Generative Engine Optimization," helps brands show up more in AI-generated answers.
Big names like Ally Bank and the Project Management Institute are already on board.
With platforms like Google offering more AI summaries and less direct traffic to sites, Time sees this as a smart way to stay visible in an internet where bots are taking over.