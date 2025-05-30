Tinder's new feature has users debating online dating standards
What's the story
Tinder, the popular dating app, is testing a new feature that allows paid subscribers to set height preferences in their profiles.
This tool is available to Tinder Gold and Premium subscribers, enabling them to indicate desired height ranges.
The move is part of Tinder's attempt at improving user experience as it contiues to face competition from rivals such as Bumble and Happn.
Feature details
Height preference: A soft filter, not a hard one
The height preference setting will act as a "soft filter," meaning it won't directly block or exclude profiles. Instead, it will inform recommendations based on user preferences.
This feature is part of Tinder's broader effort to help people connect more intentionally on the platform.
Phil Price Fry, VP Comms at Tinder, said this test is an example of their commitment to prioritizing user outcomes and learning quickly from tests.
Controversial trend
Critics worry the feature promotes unrealistic ideals
The introduction of height preference has sparked some controversy as it plays into the superficial nature of online dating.
Since the advent of online dating, physicality has been a major factor in determining match worthiness.
Critics worry the feature promotes unrealistic ideals and distracts from meaningful connections.
Tinder says the filter is designed to improve match relevance, but the move has reignited long-standing discussions about how dating apps influence self-worth and what criteria truly matter when looking for a partner.
User trends
Tinder's previous jokes and current user demographics
Tinder has previously mocked the height bias with an April Fools' Day announcement about a "height verification" feature.
The company hopes that the new height setting will attract more women to use and pay for the app, which is currently male-dominated in both US and international markets.
The test comes after Tinder parent Match reported a 5% drop in paying users across its dating apps.