Tinder's new features include video speed dating, astrology matches
Tinder just announced a mix of AI-powered and non-AI updates at its Sparks 2026 keynote, aiming to help users find more genuine connections and beat swipe fatigue.
The big news? Features like Chemistry, Events, Video Speed Dating, Music Mode, and Astrology Mode are here to shake up your dating experience.
AI-curated matches, astrology matches, and more
Chemistry now brings daily AI-curated matches based on your Q&A answers, and it's finally available in the US and Canada. If you're up for it, Camera Roll Scan can even suggest personality traits from your photos.
Events (beta testing in Los Angeles soon) lets you meet people at local activities before swiping right. Video Speed Dating is coming this spring for quick three-minute video chats—photo-verified users only, aimed at reducing the risk of catfishing.
Music Mode lets you show off up to 20 Spotify tracks on your profile, while Astrology Mode matches you using your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs.
Safety tools added to the mix
Tinder's rolling out Face Check for video liveness verification on new accounts and testing tools that auto-blur potentially harmful incoming messages, and warnings that prompt users before they send potentially harmful messages.
No pricing changes were announced.