Tinder's new features include video speed dating, astrology matches

AI-curated matches, astrology matches, and more

Chemistry now brings daily AI-curated matches based on your Q&A answers, and it's finally available in the US and Canada. If you're up for it, Camera Roll Scan can even suggest personality traits from your photos.



Events (beta testing in Los Angeles soon) lets you meet people at local activities before swiping right. Video Speed Dating is coming this spring for quick three-minute video chats—photo-verified users only, aimed at reducing the risk of catfishing.



Music Mode lets you show off up to 20 Spotify tracks on your profile, while Astrology Mode matches you using your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs.