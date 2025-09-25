Tirumala gets India's first AI command center to manage crowds

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched India's first AI-integrated command hub, the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), for a pilgrimage ecosystem. The facility, inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 25, aims to enhance real-time crowd prediction, streamline queues, and improve safety across the holy hill town of Tirumala. The project was developed as a public-private partnership with support from NRI donors.

Technological integration 1st-of-its-kind temple ecosystem in India The ICCC, located at 'Vaikuntham Queue Complex-I,' is a first-of-its-kind temple ecosystem in India that combines physical and cyber monitoring into a single AI-driven command center. It uses advanced cameras, 3D situational maps, and live dashboards monitored by a dedicated technical team. The facility consolidates multi-department feeds on a giant video wall for quick coordinated responses while ensuring transparency and accountability in real time.

Operational efficiency ICCC is instrumental in predicting crowds, analyzing queues The ICCC is instrumental in predicting crowds and analyzing queues, ensuring safety and security. It provides intelligence to counter cyber threats. The facility offers real-time data on crowd density, wait-time estimation from Alipiri onward, and sarva darshanam flow optimization. It also aids facial recognition-assisted identification for missing persons, automated alerts for distress signals, and guided evacuation routes via 3D visuals.

Technological prowess Center uses NVIDIA-backed infrastructure The ICCC also features interactive 3D maps that highlight congestion, queue compartments, and accommodation status. It keeps an eye on misinformation, defamatory content, and attacks on temple digital assets to protect TTD's reputation and operations. The center is powered by AI/ML and NVIDIA-backed infrastructure. It uses advanced AI, facial analytics, and 3D visualization with high-performance compute backing to process multi-stream video and event data for real-time insights.