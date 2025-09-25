Vivo to replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS in India Technology Sep 25, 2025

Vivo is swapping out its old Funtouch OS for the new Origin OS 6 in India.

This Android 16-based interface, previously only in China, will likely debut on the upcoming Vivo X300 and iQOO 15 series in the near future.

Vivo signaled the upcoming switch when Vivo's Indian social handles rebranded from Funtouch OS to OriginOS.