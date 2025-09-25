Vivo to replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS in India
Vivo is swapping out its old Funtouch OS for the new Origin OS 6 in India.
This Android 16-based interface, previously only in China, will likely debut on the upcoming Vivo X300 and iQOO 15 series in the near future.
Vivo signaled the upcoming switch when Vivo's Indian social handles rebranded from Funtouch OS to OriginOS.
What's new in Origin OS 6
Launching first in China on October 10, Origin OS 6 promises a cleaner look, smoother animations, and more customizable widgets—plus a more refined and responsive experience than the current Funtouch OS (which runs on Android 15).
A key challenge for Vivo
A key hurdle? The original Chinese version doesn't have Google Play Store or related apps—must-haves for most Indian users.
Whether Vivo can smoothly integrate these services will decide how well Origin OS lands in India's crowded smartphone scene.