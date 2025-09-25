AI models ace CFA Level III exam, human touch still vital Technology Sep 25, 2025

A new study from GoodFin and NYU Stern shows advanced AI models can now pass the notoriously tough CFA Level III exam—a big deal in the finance world.

Out of 23 models tested, OpenAI's o4-mini led with a 79.1% score, followed by Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash at 77.3% and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4 at 74.9%.

These AIs handled both tricky essay questions and other exam components without special training.