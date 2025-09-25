India is getting ready to partially unlock the 6GHz spectrum Technology Sep 25, 2025

India is getting ready to partially unlock the 6GHz spectrum, which means faster Wi-Fi and support for cool new devices like the PlayStation 5 Pro and Apple's smart glasses.

The draft rules dropped back in May 2024, aiming to boost next-gen tech like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7. But a full rollout is still on hold while legal details get sorted out.