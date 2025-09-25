Next Article
India is getting ready to partially unlock the 6GHz spectrum
Technology
India is getting ready to partially unlock the 6GHz spectrum, which means faster Wi-Fi and support for cool new devices like the PlayStation 5 Pro and Apple's smart glasses.
The draft rules dropped back in May 2024, aiming to boost next-gen tech like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7. But a full rollout is still on hold while legal details get sorted out.
Jio wants better outdoor broadband signals, but there's a catch
Big players like Reliance Jio are asking for stronger signals—especially outdoors—to make broadband better everywhere.
The government, though, is being cautious because stronger signals could mess with important networks like satellites.
Right now, a review committee is working to find a balance so India can get better internet without causing problems elsewhere.