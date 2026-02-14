TN students build mini-satellite to detect harmful fungi in air Technology Feb 14, 2026

Thirteen Class XI students from a government school in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, just launched their own mini-satellite—'Vikko Sat-1'—to detect harmful fungi floating in the air.

Built over six months and weighing only 600gm, the satellite was sent up with a helium balloon on February 13, aiming to help farmers by spotting fungal spores before they can harm crops.