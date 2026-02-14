TN students build mini-satellite to detect harmful fungi in air
Thirteen Class XI students from a government school in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, just launched their own mini-satellite—'Vikko Sat-1'—to detect harmful fungi floating in the air.
Built over six months and weighing only 600gm, the satellite was sent up with a helium balloon on February 13, aiming to help farmers by spotting fungal spores before they can harm crops.
Launched from school grounds
The team launched Vikko Sat-1 from their school grounds, with Minister KR Periakaruppan cheering them on.
The satellite soared up to 22-25km high, collecting air samples and data about possible crop threats.
As student Vishnu put it, knowing what's in the air can give farmers a heads-up to protect their fields.
Former ISRO director praises students' efforts
Former director Mylswamy Annadurai gave the students a shoutout online for using space tech in such a creative way to help agriculture.
Their project could make early fungus detection easier for local farmers.