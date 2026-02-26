TN students launch mini-satellite to study fungal spores
A group of 13 Class XI students from Ariyakudi Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu just launched their own mini-satellite, Vikko Sat-1.
Sent up by helium balloon to 22km above Earth, their mission is all about studying fungal spores that float down from the stratosphere and can mess with crops.
The satellite was up in the air for 3 hours
The students spent six months building Vikko Sat-1, which uses five specialized sensors and specialized adhesive surfaces to capture fungal spores in the upper atmosphere—data you just can't get from ground level.
After its flight on February 13, 2026, the payload was recovered intact and samples were analyzed in the school's control room.
