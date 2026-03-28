Tokyo scientists create wearable gadget powered by users' sweat lactate
Technology
Scientists in Tokyo have built a wearable gadget that's powered by your own sweat.
Instead of using regular batteries, it turns the lactate in your sweat into electricity with special biofuel cells; think fitness trackers or smart bands that never need charging.
Printable enzyme ink for sweat sensors
This technology uses an enzyme-based ink that can be printed onto things such as paper or fabric, making it easy to produce and super versatile.
Besides powering wearables, these sensors could also track your health in real time, such as hydration, stress, or early signs of illness, just from your sweat.
It's still being developed, but could mean a big leap for battery-free gadgets and personal health tracking.