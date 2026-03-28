Tokyo scientists create wearable gadget powered by users' sweat lactate

Printable enzyme ink for sweat sensors

This technology uses an enzyme-based ink that can be printed onto things such as paper or fabric, making it easy to produce and super versatile.

Besides powering wearables, these sensors could also track your health in real time, such as hydration, stress, or early signs of illness, just from your sweat.

It's still being developed, but could mean a big leap for battery-free gadgets and personal health tracking.