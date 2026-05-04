Tokyo University of Science builds patch converting sweat into electricity
Technology
Scientists at Tokyo University of Science have built a wearable patch that turns your sweat into electricity: No batteries needed.
It uses enzymes to convert lactate in sweat into power, generating enough energy to run small devices while you're active.
Printed biofuel cells power wireless sensors
The patch is made with a special enzyme ink so biofuel cells can be printed onto water-resistant paper in just one step. This makes the tech easy to produce and scale up.
It's already been tested for powering small sensors and can wirelessly track things like hydration, fatigue, and lactate levels.
The team is now working on boosting its power and durability for future wearables.