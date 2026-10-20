Tolan doubles funding with $30 million round, PitchBook estimates over $268 million

Tolan's app uses a playful cartoon character to connect with its more than 250,000 active users, making everyday planning and emotional support feel more approachable.

Most users are women or parents, drawn by the app's focus on relationships and personal goals.

Even with competition from other artificial intelligence tools like Meta's Muse, Tolan is seeing strong growth: its revenue is now in the double-digit millions of dollars thanks to a tiered membership model.