Tolan doubles funding with $30 million round, PitchBook estimates over $268 million
Tolan, the artificial intelligence startup behind a friendly virtual companion that helps with daily tasks and emotional check-ins, just scored $30 million in new funding from big names like Union Square Ventures and Khosla Ventures.
This latest round has doubled its total funding, and PitchBook estimates Tolan's valuation at more than $268 million.
Tolan app 250,000 users, membership revenue
Tolan's app uses a playful cartoon character to connect with its more than 250,000 active users, making everyday planning and emotional support feel more approachable.
Most users are women or parents, drawn by the app's focus on relationships and personal goals.
Even with competition from other artificial intelligence tools like Meta's Muse, Tolan is seeing strong growth: its revenue is now in the double-digit millions of dollars thanks to a tiered membership model.