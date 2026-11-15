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Home / News / Technology News / Mars and Jupiter to shine together tonight: How to watch
Mars and Jupiter to shine together tonight: How to watch
They will be just over one degree apart

Mars and Jupiter to shine together tonight: How to watch

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 15, 2026
12:06 pm
What's the story

Tonight, the planets Mars and Jupiter will have a close encounter in the constellation Leo. The two celestial bodies will appear just over one degree apart, with Regulus, the main-sequence star of Leo, shining below them. This spectacular event is known as an "appulse" in astronomy and occurs every 2-2.5 years when Mars catches up with Jupiter on its more distant orbit.

Astronomical event

Appulse is an optical illusion

The appulse is a unique perspective from Earth, making it look like Mars and Jupiter are side by side.

However, in reality, they are separated by more than 592 million kilometers.

The light from Regulus takes some 79 light-years to reach our planet.

This phenomenon is special because both Mars and Jupiter are "superior planets," meaning their orbits lie outside Earth's orbit.

Stargazing tips

How to view the planets?

A 6-inch telescope can show the stark differences between these two solar system worlds.

Jupiter, the gas giant, is known for its massive cloud bands that are made of ammonia.

These clouds move in different directions due to strong jet streams in Jupiter's hydrogen and helium atmosphere.

On the other hand, Mars appears as a reddish disk with dark surface features where basaltic rock has been stripped of iron-rich dust.

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