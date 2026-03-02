Total lunar eclipse tomorrow: When, where, and how to watch

A total lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, turning the Moon into a dramatic red "blood moon." The celestial event will be visible from North America, Australia, and East Asia. During this time, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow completely, giving it a reddish hue. This is because sunlight scattering through Earth's atmosphere illuminates the Moon with a reddish glow during totality.

Eclipse details Totality will last for approximately 58 minutes The total phase of the lunar eclipse, known as totality, will begin at 6:04am EST (11:04 GMT) on March 3. It will reach its peak at 6:33am EST (11:33 GMT). This is when the Moon will be completely covered by Earth's dark umbral shadow and appear blood-red in color. The totality phase will last for approximately 58 minutes before the Moon starts moving out of Earth's shadow.

Worldwide visibility Last total lunar eclipse until 2028-2029 The upcoming lunar eclipse will be a global spectacle, with over 40% of the world's population being able to witness some part of it. This translates to more than three billion people, according to Time and Date. The March 3 event will be the last total lunar eclipse visible from anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.

Viewing schedule Time for different time zones in the US The total lunar eclipse will be visible at different times across various time zones. In Eastern Time, the event will be visible from 6:04am to 7:02am on March 3. For Central Time viewers, it will be between 5:04am and 6:02am Mountain Time observers can catch it between 4:04am and 5:02am Pacific Time viewers have their window from 3:04am to 4:02am.

