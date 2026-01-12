Next Article
Total lunar eclipse on March 2-3, 2026: Don't miss the blood-red moon
On March 2-3, 2026, the Moon will turn a striking reddish-orange during a total lunar eclipse—visible from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia, and the Pacific.
This is your last chance to catch a total lunar eclipse until 2029.
Why does the Moon turn red?
When Earth lines up between the Sun and Moon, sunlight filters through our atmosphere.
Blue light scatters away while red and orange light reach the Moon's surface—giving it that dramatic "blood moon" look.
This time around, the Moon's size in the sky will be about average.
How to watch it
No special gear needed—just step outside and look up!
Binoculars can help you spot extra details like craters and color shades.
The full eclipse lasts for 58 minutes, so set a reminder if you don't want to miss it.