Total solar eclipse August 12-13 gives totality in Greenland Iceland

Heads up, skywatchers! A total solar eclipse is set for August 12-13.

If you're in Greenland, Iceland, or parts of Spain and Portugal, you'll get the full show as the moon completely covers the sun.

Folks across much wider areas of Europe and parts of North America and Africa will catch a partial eclipse.

Sadly for India, this event won't be visible since it happens when the sun is below the horizon there.