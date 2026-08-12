Total solar eclipse August 12-13 gives totality in Greenland Iceland
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! A total solar eclipse is set for August 12-13.
If you're in Greenland, Iceland, or parts of Spain and Portugal, you'll get the full show as the moon completely covers the sun.
Folks across much wider areas of Europe and parts of North America and Africa will catch a partial eclipse.
Sadly for India, this event won't be visible since it happens when the sun is below the horizon there.
Watch totality and corona live online
Can't see it in person? No worries, live coverage online will let you experience this rare moment from anywhere.
The best part: you'll get to watch the sun's corona shine during totality without leaving your couch.