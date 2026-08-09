Total solar eclipse August 12 2026 will reveal Sun's corona
Heads up, space fans: a total solar eclipse is happening on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
For a few amazing minutes, the moon will completely cover the sun and reveal the sun's corona (that glowing outer edge) for anyone in the right spot.
If you're outside the main path, some locations outside the path of totality will see a partial eclipse with part of the sun hidden.
Path crosses Greenland Iceland northern Spain
The full show will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, parts of Portugal, and northern Russia, so if you're there, look up for around 2 minutes at the best viewing spots.
Spain is expected to be a major attraction for eclipse watchers thanks to several locations that offer access to the eclipse path.
Sadly for folks in India, this eclipse won't be visible at all this time around.