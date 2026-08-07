Total solar eclipse August 12 visible in Spain Iceland Greenland
Heads up, there's a total solar eclipse happening on August 12, 2026! If you're in parts of Greenland, Iceland, or Spain, you'll get to see the show.
Unfortunately for folks in India, it'll happen at night and won't be visible.
The eclipse kicks off at 9:02pm. IST, peaks at 11:16pm IST, and wraps up by 1:28am IST on August 13.
Top spots Leon Valencia Zaragoza Reykjavik
Top spots for viewing are cities like Leon, Valencia, and Zaragoza in Spain, plus Reykjavik in Iceland. Some parts of Europe and the Arctic will catch a partial glimpse too.
Expect stunning moments like the diamond ring effect (where sunlight creates a sparkling ring around the moon) and Baily's beads (tiny flashes as sunlight peeks through lunar valleys).
And don't miss the sun's corona glowing around the moon during totality!
Just remember to use proper eclipse glasses or filters if you're watching live.