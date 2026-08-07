Total solar eclipse August 12 visible in Spain Iceland Greenland

Heads up, there's a total solar eclipse happening on August 12, 2026! If you're in parts of Greenland, Iceland, or Spain, you'll get to see the show.

Unfortunately for folks in India, it'll happen at night and won't be visible.

The eclipse kicks off at 9:02pm. IST, peaks at 11:16pm IST, and wraps up by 1:28am IST on August 13.