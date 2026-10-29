Apple's pricey touchscreen MacBook Pro starts at ₹3.5L, tops ₹18.1L

The high-end models of the new touchscreen MacBook Pro come with Apple's M5 Max chip.

The fully loaded 14-inch model is priced at ₹17,69,700.

It includes a Nano-texture glass display, M5 Max chip (with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU), 128GB of RAM, 16TB of storage, and pre-installed licenses for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

The bigger sibling, the 16-inch version, costs ₹18,17,700 for the same configuration.