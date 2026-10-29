Apple's pricey touchscreen MacBook Pro starts at ₹3.5L, tops ₹18.1L
What's the story
Apple has officially launched its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro, but the price tag is not for the faint-hearted. The base model of this laptop starts at a whopping ₹3,49,900. If you want to go all out and get the fully loaded version with every possible upgrade, be ready to shell out ₹18,17,700. Adding AppleCare+ protection (₹59,900) brings the grand total to an astronomical ₹18,77,600. The new MacBook is now available for pre-order. It will go on sale on November 9.
Specifications
What the top-tier configuration offers
The high-end models of the new touchscreen MacBook Pro come with Apple's M5 Max chip.
The fully loaded 14-inch model is priced at ₹17,69,700.
It includes a Nano-texture glass display, M5 Max chip (with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU), 128GB of RAM, 16TB of storage, and pre-installed licenses for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.
The bigger sibling, the 16-inch version, costs ₹18,17,700 for the same configuration.
Market shift
Touchscreen MacBook Pro approved by Tim Cook 4 years ago
The launch of the new touchscreen MacBook Pro marks a major shift for Apple, which had long resisted the idea of touch-screen laptops.
The company had argued that the technology didn't fit well with Mac's design and ergonomics.
However, former CEO Tim Cook approved the project four years ago after it became one of the most requested features by customers.
Design changes
What else is new?
The touchscreen MacBook Pro looks like the current models but with thinner screen bezels, a sleeker profile, a lighter body, and a Dynamic Island.
Apple has also updated the hinge system to prevent the display from wobbling when users tap on it.
The company has also redesigned the cooling system as part of an internal redesign to cut weight while improving airflow through the hinge.
Software update
Apple has updated macOS Golden Gate to support touchscreen input
Apple has updated its macOS Golden Gate software to support the touchscreen feature.
The new software introduces dial-like menus that pop up around a user's finger, while still prioritizing the keyboard and trackpad as primary input methods.
This way, even though the ergonomic challenges that Apple's executives originally cited as reasons to reject touch-screen laptops haven't been completely eliminated, they have been addressed with this update.