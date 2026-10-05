TRAI backs AI to identify suspected spam calls, seeks powers
TRAI is backing wider use of AI to identify suspected spam calls, while telecom operators are deploying AI-based systems, hoping to make those annoying interruptions a thing of the past.
Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti shared that it is also looking for legal powers to deal with call management apps that don't play by the rules, but he's optimistic ongoing talks will sort things out without needing strict action.
TRAI reserves series for important calls
To keep important calls (like from your bank) safe, TRAI has set aside special number series so they aren't marked as spam by mistake.
For regular 10-digit numbers, you can still report them if they seem shady.
Telecom operators are using AI to spot suspicious calling patterns and warn users in real time.
Plus, there's a push for showing caller names even if you haven't saved the number.
The matter is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), so fingers crossed for fewer spam calls soon!