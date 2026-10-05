TRAI backs AI to identify suspected spam calls, seeks powers

To keep important calls (like from your bank) safe, TRAI has set aside special number series so they aren't marked as spam by mistake.

For regular 10-digit numbers, you can still report them if they seem shady.

Telecom operators are using AI to spot suspicious calling patterns and warn users in real time.

Plus, there's a push for showing caller names even if you haven't saved the number.

The matter is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), so fingers crossed for fewer spam calls soon!