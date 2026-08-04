TRAI bars 1,37,053 telecom resources after over 1 million complaints
TRAI just got serious about spam: after over 1 million complaints between April and June 2026, the telecom regulator barred 1,37,053 telecom resources for sending unwanted ads and disconnected repeat offenders for a full year.
If you're tired of random promo calls or texts, this is TRAI stepping in to clear things up.
TRAI designates 140xx and 1600xx series
TRAI also blocked 2,873 SMS headers and blacklisted 263 senders for a year.
Most UCC reports came from users through the DND app, but more than 1.12 billion subscribers still haven't set their preferences, meaning more spam risk.
AI tools flagged billions of suspicious calls and messages, while TRAI has also designated the 140xx numbering series for promotional calls and the 1600xx series for service and transactional calls to make it easier to spot promos versus legitimate messages.