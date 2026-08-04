TRAI blocks 1.83L telecom resources April to June 2026
Technology
TRAI is getting serious about stopping spam calls and texts.
From April to June 2026, it blocked 1.83 lakh telecom resources, blacklisted 263 senders for one year, and blocked 2,873 SMS headers.
Out of 1.085 million complaints about unwanted messages, 0.553 million were considered actionable after verification.
TRAI imposes 15-day and 1-year suspensions
TRAI's new plan means first-time offenders get a 15-day suspension, but repeat spammers are kicked off the network for one year.
Most complaints now come through the Do Not Disturb app (but tons of people still have not signed up), and AI is helping spot billions of suspicious calls and texts.
Plus, promotional calls are routed through the 140xx numbering series, making it all a bit less annoying for everyone.