Trai drafts rules to curb 5G slicing at 80% congestion
Technology
Trai just dropped draft rules to make sure 5G network slicing, where postpaid users get faster data lanes, doesn't mess with internet quality for regular folks.
If a cell's usage hits over 80% during peak hours on five days in a month, operators have to boost capacity within 30 days or pause slicing there.
The goal: keep things speedy and fair for all users.
Trai adds 'Silence call rate' metric
These proposals line up with what's happening in the E.U.
UK and US Trai also wants telcos to submit their slicing plans three weeks before launch, publish detailed coverage maps, and resolve billing complaints within a week.
Plus, there's a new "Silence Call Rate" metric to track audio-less calls (should stay under 1%).
Public feedback is open until August 26.