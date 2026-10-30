Indian regulator drafts guidelines for responsible AI use in telecom
What's the story
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled a set of draft guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom networks and service delivery. The authority is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders by November 27, 2026. The proposed framework aims to bring clarity, predictability, and accountability to the adoption of AI across the telecommunications sector.
Strategic alignment
Centre released India AI governance guidelines in February 2026
The TRAI's move comes after the Centre released the India AI Governance Guidelines in February 2026.
The Ministry of Communications has said that the telecom sector is a key part of India's digital infrastructure, enabling public connectivity, essential government services, trade and commerce, and critical information infrastructure.
The ministry also stressed the role of this sector in national security and emergency response.
Accountability measures
TSPs directly accountable for AI-related incidents
The draft guidelines proposed by TRAI make telecom service providers (TSPs) directly accountable for AI-related incidents and system outcomes.
The framework applies whether the AI models are developed in-house or procured from third-party vendors.
It also mandates TSPs to adopt board-approved AI policies, set up dedicated governance and safety committees, and report serious AI-related incidents to the regulator.
Risk classification
High, medium, and low-risk categorization of systems
The proposed framework also requires TSPs and other authorized entities using AI to categorize their systems into "high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk" categories.
This classification would be based on its significance to network operations, financial and operational outcomes, as well as potential implications for consumers.
By doing this, the regulator is moving toward making responsible AI deployment a formal governance and compliance obligation for the Indian telecom industry.
Financial implications
Increased compliance expenditure for telcos
While the final regulatory implications will depend on the provisions ultimately notified by TRAI, in the medium term, this could increase compliance expenditure for telcos.
It may also create business opportunities for AI governance, cybersecurity, testing, audit, and specialized telecom software companies.
The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure that telecom operators are well-versed with their AI systems given their critical role in services like phone banking and enterprise services.