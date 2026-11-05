TRAI proposes India satellite authorisation affecting Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb
TRAI has proposed new satellite-network authorisation recommendations for India, and it's big news for companies like Starlink, Jio Satcom, and Eutelsat OneWeb.
As an additional route, satellite providers may offer their network capacity to telecom operators while existing consumer-facing permissions remain in place: think of it as powering up your mobile data with help from space.
TRAI framework allows telecom partnerships
With this framework, satellite companies can team up with telecoms or get spectrum directly from the government.
The authorisation is valid for up to 20 years, with an option to renew for another 20 years, and comes with an 8% revenue fee.
If the government gives the green light, this move could mean expansion of satellite-powered services across all of India: more creative ways for you to get connected.