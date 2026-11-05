TRAI proposes satellite connectivity for future smartphones sold in India
TRAI just proposed a plan to let smartphones connect directly to satellites, aiming to fix those annoying dead zones where regular networks can't reach.
If this gets the green light from the government, smartphone manufacturers should be encouraged to include the necessary hardware modules to support applicable MSS bands in future smartphones sold in India.
TRAI recommends MSS L-band and S-band
MSS would use specific satellite frequency bands (L-band and S-band), so TRAI is nudging phone makers to add this tech in upcoming devices.
IMT-based D2D would tap into mobile spectrum 600MHz, 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, and 2100MHz, designed not to mess with existing networks.
TRAI also suggests creating a new type of provider focused on managing satellite network infrastructure, making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.