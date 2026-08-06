TRAI proposes telecoms may offer separate 4G and 5G plans
Technology
TRAI just proposed new rules that could let your mobile provider offer separate plans (and speeds) for 4G and 5G users, instead of the one-size-fits-all pricing we have now.
TRAI proposed the draft after a request from some large operators, and the telecom department asked TRAI to examine it.
Some people worry it might mess with net neutrality.
Telecoms must prove slicing, report speeds
If these rules get approved, telecoms will need to prove they can handle network slicing without dropping quality.
They'll also have to report tech-specific download and upload speeds for each plan, not just a general average.