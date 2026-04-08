Trai seeks feedback on direct-to-device satellite service for rural phones

Direct-to-Device could use satellite 4G 5G

The plan could mean either using dedicated satellite phones or enabling our everyday devices to catch signals from space.

Trai is looking at what other countries are doing too, as global rules are still being decided (with some big updates expected in 2027).

If you have ideas, there's time: feedback is open until May 6 and counter-comments until May 20.

Thanks to new telecom laws, the government now has more flexibility in assigning spectrum for these services, which could speed things up down the road.