TRAI seeks IT Act authority to regulate Truecaller, Hiya, Whoscall
TRAI, the telecom regulator, is asking for more authority under the IT Act so it can step in when apps like Truecaller, Hiya, and Whoscall mark legitimate business calls as spam.
Right now, these apps are not under TRAI's control because they are regulated differently, which means important calls from official business numbers (like 1400 and 1600 series) often get blocked or flagged.
Electronics ministry may back TRAI demand
TRAI says mislabeling these calls disrupts business communication and even government outreach.
Because of this, companies may tend to revert to regular numbers, which leads to more spam and confusion for everyone.
While Truecaller insists it follows the rules, officials disagree and want proper enforcement powers.
The electronics and IT ministry is believed to have agreed to the demand, but final decisions are still pending.