TRAI seeks IT Act authority to regulate Truecaller, Hiya, Whoscall Technology Jul 06, 2026

TRAI, the telecom regulator, is asking for more authority under the IT Act so it can step in when apps like Truecaller, Hiya, and Whoscall mark legitimate business calls as spam.

Right now, these apps are not under TRAI's control because they are regulated differently, which means important calls from official business numbers (like 1400 and 1600 series) often get blocked or flagged.