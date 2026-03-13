TRAI wants AI to help block spam calls, messages
Technology
Tired of spam calls and messages? So is TRAI.
India's telecom regulator is now pushing for telecom companies to use AI tools to catch and block annoying spam, especially the tricky internet-based calls and new types of messages that keep slipping through.
What else is changing?
Businesses sending out commercial messages will have stricter rules: they will need to use only registered telemarketers and actually respect your preferences.
Handling complaints about spam should get easier, too, with tougher penalties lined up for rule-breakers.
TRAI is inviting feedback on these changes until April 12, 2026, so if you have thoughts, now is your chance.