TRAI's new rules mean you get only a week to report spam

AI will help in blocking spam calls and texts

No more random 10-digit numbers: commercial messages must come from verified sources. Repeat spammers risk losing all their telecom access.

With over 40 billion spam calls hitting Indians, per recent data, TRAI is teaming up with RBI for better consent checks and using AI to block or flag around 40 crore (400 million) unwanted calls and texts daily.

Some businesses aren't happy about the new rules, but for most of us, it means way less phone spam in our lives.