Transform old phones into security cameras: Here's how

Turning old smartphones into security cameras is the cheapest way to beef up your home's security. With the right apps, these devices can make excellent surveillance tools, giving you the dual benefit of watching over your property and cutting down on e-waste. Just follow these simple steps to transform your outdated phones into reliable security cameras.

App selection Choose the right app for surveillance Choosing the right app is critical for turning your smartphone into a security camera. Look for apps that provide features such as motion detection, cloud storage, remote access, etc. Most of the apps are free/cheap and provide basic functions without burning a hole in your pocket. Also, make sure that the app you pick is compatible with Android and iOS devices (in case you have multiple phones).

Camera placement Set up your phone's camera position Positioning your phone correctly is crucial for optimal surveillance coverage. Place it in areas where you need monitoring, such as entry points or common rooms. Use some stands or mounts to secure the phone in place and ensure it has a clear view of the area you want to monitor. Consider factors like lighting conditions and potential obstructions when deciding on placement.

Power management Ensure continuous power supply To keep your smartphone running 24/7 as a security camera, make sure it has a constant power supply. Use long charging cables or power banks in case the outlets are not nearby. This way, you won't have to face interruptions in surveillance due to battery depletion. Also, you may consider energy-efficient settings on your phone to reduce power consumption while maintaining functionality.

Network connection Connect with Wi-Fi for remote access Connecting your old smartphone to Wi-Fi lets you access live feeds remotely from anywhere through the app you have selected. Just make sure the device stays within range of your router for stable connectivity. A strong internet connection will allow for seamless streaming and alert notifications directly to your primary device whenever motion is detected.