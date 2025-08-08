Next Article
Japanese newspaper sues AI firm Perplexity for using its articles
Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan's biggest newspapers, is suing US-based AI company Perplexity in Tokyo.
The paper says Perplexity used about 120,000 of its articles without permission earlier this year—calling it "free-riding" that hurts journalism and democracy.
Yomiuri is asking for $14.7 million
Yomiuri is asking for 2.2 billion yen (roughly $14.7 million), blaming Perplexity's AI summaries for cutting website traffic and ad earnings.
This is the first major lawsuit of its kind in Japan, following similar moves by US media like The Wall Street Journal.
Perplexity has called these lawsuits 'adversarial posture'
Perplexity has called these lawsuits "adversarial posture," saying they'd rather work together to build better AI tools using public info—but they haven't commented yet on Yomiuri's case.